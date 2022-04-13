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Health insurance BKK: Already 2.5 to 3 million Covid vaccine ...
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203 views • April 13, 2022
According to the health insurance company BKK ProVita, the number of Covid19 adverse effects from vaccination is many times higher than those officially published by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). If the Covid vaccines have not achieved what the distributing pharmaceutical companies, politicians and media promised, then money back applies, doesn’t it?
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