AN INCONVENIENT STUDY 🎬 [WORLD PREMIERE OCTOBER 12, 2005]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
78 views • 1 day ago

An Inconvenient Study - 🎬 An Inconvenient Study


World Premiere: October 12


Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theatre – Los Angeles


Screening at 11am PT | 2pm ET


🎟️ Get tickets: http://malibufilmfestival.com (use code ICAN for 10% off)


Digital Premiere: October 12 at 5pm PT | 8pm ET: Watch from anywhere…


Source: https://x.com/AnInconvntStudy/status/1975712932605423841


Thumbnail: https://x.com/AnInconvntStudy/status/1966562007617851892/photo/1


🚨IT’S OUT! The hidden Henry Ford Vax vs Unvax Study


The Study at the heart of the film 'An Inconvenient Study' – presented by Aaron Siri, Esq. in the recent bombshell Senate hearing with Senator Ron Johnson – is AVAILABLE NOW!


This is unequivocal proof that the vaccine schedule should be stopped today! DO NOT WAIT ANY LONGER! No more mandates, no more financial incentives for doctors!


For the first time ever, we will be able to see health outcomes comparing between vaccinated youth and unvaccinated youth. Previous attempts were buried. The childhood vaccine schedule is 72 doses leaving huge spikes in every area especially major diseases


https://unrulystatesofaffairs.homyaksystems.net/index.php/en-us/homepage/inconvenient-study/

Keywords
autismrobert francis kennedy jrmulti pronged offensivedel big treean incovenient studyhenry ford hidden vaccine study
