Be Not Ye Servants/Slaves of Men

Have we felt trapped as slaves to this beast system? Are we aware that such servitude is largely all voluntary in most countries and we were tricked into these deceptive servant/slave contracts? Most of us can simply walk away and even help others who might need an edge in getting there as well. The freedom follows the verse, "Come out from among them and be ye separate, saith YHWH" (2 Corinthians 6;17). Learning how we are not all in literal slavery bonds, but able to leave of our own choosing is a literal immediately rewarding and refreshing part of understanding that "the truth (really does) set you free"!







