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Gene Decode Spike Protein will be airporne and likely expose everyone, learn how to fight it
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335 views • June 02, 2021
Gene Decode Spike Protein will be airporne and likely expose everyone, learn how to fight it
SITUATION UPDATE #3. 6/1/21
We The People NEWS Published June 1, 2021
Rumble — More updates from Storm Rider and a great interview with Gene Decode & Nicholas Veniamin regarding the Jab, spike protein, health protocols, and mankind versus human.
Your support is greatly appreciated! Here is my PayPal link:
https://PayPal.me/WeThePeopleNews?locale.x=
Thank you so much!
Links for videos:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uQuuutHmsewO/
SITUATION UPDATE #3. 6/1/21
We The People NEWS Published June 1, 2021
Rumble — More updates from Storm Rider and a great interview with Gene Decode & Nicholas Veniamin regarding the Jab, spike protein, health protocols, and mankind versus human.
Your support is greatly appreciated! Here is my PayPal link:
https://PayPal.me/WeThePeopleNews?locale.x=
Thank you so much!
Links for videos:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uQuuutHmsewO/
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