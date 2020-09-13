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Justice for Logan (interview with mom)
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37 views • September 13, 2020
Melanie Joseph recently lost visitation rights with her son over coronavirus concerns and has been ordered to get the vaccine once it’s made available before she can see her son again! In this interview we discuss the full details of her case and the lack of constitutionality displayed by judge Dale Cohen.
To learn more about this story and help Melanie fight for her son check out the Facebook page or join the group Liberating Logan
Group: https://m.facebook.com/groups/604529333574490?group_view_referrer=profile_browser
Page: https://m.facebook.com/LiberatingLogan/
For more stories like this find free the truth news on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=119208832810594&;ref=content_filter
To learn more about this story and help Melanie fight for her son check out the Facebook page or join the group Liberating Logan
Group: https://m.facebook.com/groups/604529333574490?group_view_referrer=profile_browser
Page: https://m.facebook.com/LiberatingLogan/
For more stories like this find free the truth news on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=119208832810594&;ref=content_filter
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