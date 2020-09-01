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ONE-TERMING TRUMP_ W.H.O.'s Behind the Mask
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94 views • September 01, 2020
With the election just two months out, Michael J. Matt takes a look at good news and bad:
- Trump Fever sweeps the nation, but is it too little too late?
- Will schools be reopening for in-person instruction?
- Was the Davos Great Reset meeting in January cancelled?
- Good news from Bill Gates (HINT: AOC is going to HATE this!)
- Dr. Birx on in-person voting: Shut up, Nancy!
- The CDC changes testing guidelines (Was Trump right all along?)
- Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Was it really a "super spreader"?
- How the RNC shut Christian Never Trumpers up for good.
- Pope Francis wants everyone vaccinated?
- If Covid deaths flatline, is it back to the Old Normal?
Has the globalist enterprise 'jumped the shark', or is it right on schedule? You decide. . .
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Last week's "Editor's Desk" is Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A25iy...
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@Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews
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- Trump Fever sweeps the nation, but is it too little too late?
- Will schools be reopening for in-person instruction?
- Was the Davos Great Reset meeting in January cancelled?
- Good news from Bill Gates (HINT: AOC is going to HATE this!)
- Dr. Birx on in-person voting: Shut up, Nancy!
- The CDC changes testing guidelines (Was Trump right all along?)
- Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Was it really a "super spreader"?
- How the RNC shut Christian Never Trumpers up for good.
- Pope Francis wants everyone vaccinated?
- If Covid deaths flatline, is it back to the Old Normal?
Has the globalist enterprise 'jumped the shark', or is it right on schedule? You decide. . .
STAY IN TOUCH with RTV -- Sign up for Michael Matt's Free E-Letter: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde...
Last week's "Editor's Desk" is Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A25iy...
Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde...
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Shop REMNANT MERCH: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde...
Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/inde...
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
@Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews
Follow Michael Matt on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MichaelMat...
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt...
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