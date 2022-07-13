John Henry Westen





Pope Francis has once again shown an unwillingness to discipline one of the Church's most notorious and prominent pro-abortion sons: U.S. President Joseph Biden. Join LifeSiteNews' John-Henry Westen and Doug Barrie as they react to Francis's comments on giving Biden Holy Communion and the missed opportunity to witness to the sanctity of life.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c14xt-live-reaction-pope-francis-comments-on-biden-receiving-holy-communion.html



