Oliver Jr Dela Peña | Filipino Content Creator from Bacolod City

Oliver Jr Dela Peña is a Filipino Content Creator, actor, and dancer from Bacolod City, Philippines. Born on June 3, 2007 in Cebu City, he is known for his viral TikTok dance videos and engaging short-form content across multiple social media platforms. He has gained millions of combined views online and continues to grow his digital presence as a rising Filipino influencer.
