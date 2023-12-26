Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA - More in Depth about Gain of Function Research that Covid-19 is a man made
In this video you well get to see an in Depth why Covid-19 is a man-made virus from their anatomical structure, the Double Strains CGG-CGG is not a natural sequences on virus.

Keywords
sky news australiamore in depth about gain of function researchcovid-19 is a man made

