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Episode 8 - From Slavery to Sovereignty - Take back your Freedoms as an American National (The Pros & Cons)
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103 views • February 09, 2021
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What does it mean to go sovereign?
Join us to learn the risks and rewards of taking back your human rights.
GET STARTED HERE (to submit questions, find a recorder/group in your state or country, learn more about our history, going sovereign, etc - http://www.sovereignnational.us/
OUR INTENTION FOR THE SHOW:
To show you the process of Diane renouncing her citizenship (as an example/guinea unicorn LOL…) and interview Dennis (Arizona council) to address common questions we get on this process and what you need to know before taking the FREEDOM plunge
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
History of USA & how we got here? Slavery vs Sovereignty?
How many people have done this?
What about parents who have children? Any stipulations? For the kids and the parents?
TAXES
Income taxes?
As business owner? For employees?
IRA taxes and early penalties for pre 55 withdrawal?
Sales taxes
Flights are about half taxes
INVESTMENT ACCOUNTS - Withdrawing $ from IRA’s before 55? Still 10% penalty? Taxes? Capital Gains? Dividends? Etc
EMPLOYEE (working for businesses that are not yours) - WWMBS? What would my Boss say?
CONFIDENTIALITY - Would others know? Can I keep my status confidential?
TRAVELING INTERNATIONALLY - Traveling outside the country? Do I still need a passport?
TRAVELING WITHIN USA - Cannot get speeding & driving violations?
LAWSUITS - Can others sue me? Can I sue others?
LEGAL protection - attorneys, judges, cops, etc who are familiar with and specialize in serving American nationals? How do we contact these people?
What rights do I lose?
What rights do I gain?
Any scenarios where it may NOT make sense to file sovereign?
Do American citizens born in other countries lose any rights if they file?
Can a sovereign parents child go to public school?
How can I do this?
How to get more info...links for others to research…
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Weird how ‘they’ want people to think that American nationals who want freedom are ‘terrorists’ (face palm) - https://youtu.be/MD3RgsHQez4
The American States Assembly - Anna Von Reitz
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Convention of States:
https://conventionofstates.com/
Finding a Coordinator to help you File in your State:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
American Debt Relief
www.signinamerica.com
Land Recording System
recorder.americaunincorporated.org
History Information
annavonreitz.com
History on Common Law - GeorgeGordon.org
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://bit.ly/SSActionTakers
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
What does it mean to go sovereign?
Join us to learn the risks and rewards of taking back your human rights.
GET STARTED HERE (to submit questions, find a recorder/group in your state or country, learn more about our history, going sovereign, etc - http://www.sovereignnational.us/
OUR INTENTION FOR THE SHOW:
To show you the process of Diane renouncing her citizenship (as an example/guinea unicorn LOL…) and interview Dennis (Arizona council) to address common questions we get on this process and what you need to know before taking the FREEDOM plunge
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
History of USA & how we got here? Slavery vs Sovereignty?
How many people have done this?
What about parents who have children? Any stipulations? For the kids and the parents?
TAXES
Income taxes?
As business owner? For employees?
IRA taxes and early penalties for pre 55 withdrawal?
Sales taxes
Flights are about half taxes
INVESTMENT ACCOUNTS - Withdrawing $ from IRA’s before 55? Still 10% penalty? Taxes? Capital Gains? Dividends? Etc
EMPLOYEE (working for businesses that are not yours) - WWMBS? What would my Boss say?
CONFIDENTIALITY - Would others know? Can I keep my status confidential?
TRAVELING INTERNATIONALLY - Traveling outside the country? Do I still need a passport?
TRAVELING WITHIN USA - Cannot get speeding & driving violations?
LAWSUITS - Can others sue me? Can I sue others?
LEGAL protection - attorneys, judges, cops, etc who are familiar with and specialize in serving American nationals? How do we contact these people?
What rights do I lose?
What rights do I gain?
Any scenarios where it may NOT make sense to file sovereign?
Do American citizens born in other countries lose any rights if they file?
Can a sovereign parents child go to public school?
How can I do this?
How to get more info...links for others to research…
RESOURCES & LINKS:
Weird how ‘they’ want people to think that American nationals who want freedom are ‘terrorists’ (face palm) - https://youtu.be/MD3RgsHQez4
The American States Assembly - Anna Von Reitz
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Convention of States:
https://conventionofstates.com/
Finding a Coordinator to help you File in your State:
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
American Debt Relief
www.signinamerica.com
Land Recording System
recorder.americaunincorporated.org
History Information
annavonreitz.com
History on Common Law - GeorgeGordon.org
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