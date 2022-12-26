Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2022 Christmas Light, Drone, & Special FX Show - Featuring Call of Duty!
41 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video from 'Tom BetGeorge' on YouTube. 

Dec 20, 2022 #ad #COD_Partner #ModernWarfare2When Christmas lights meets Call of Duty :)

Some of the equipment used:

300 Drones

8 Spark Machines

2 Flame Machines

16 Falcon F16 Controllers

8 Magicolour Beams 400 Pixel Stakes

Too many lights to count! Programming done by my team at Magical Light Shows :) #COD_Partner #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 #MWII #ad https://www.callofduty.com

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket