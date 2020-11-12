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11122020 -- USA plate shifting -- West coast Oregon Washington HOT SPOTS BURST UP THROUGH PLATE
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648 views • November 12, 2020
Hot spots have appeared in Oregon, spreading up into South Washington State, and East into Idaho. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Not farmers burning their fields.. these hot spots show up all at once within a few hours and disappear just as fast..... each hot spot is hundreds of acres or miles wide each... not fires... I think this is heat coming up through the plate as the plate is shifting in a slow slip ETS. https://pnsn.org/tremor/
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Not farmers burning their fields.. these hot spots show up all at once within a few hours and disappear just as fast..... each hot spot is hundreds of acres or miles wide each... not fires... I think this is heat coming up through the plate as the plate is shifting in a slow slip ETS. https://pnsn.org/tremor/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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