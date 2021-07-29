THE STATISTICAL GIANTS - THE PEASANTS ARE REVOLTING

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https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/07/texas-dems-trip-details/
https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/07/goorge-floyd-lightining-strike/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
Directed Energy: The Time for Laser Weapon Systems has Come
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMx1-yaRLyQ
California wildfire DEW direct energy weapon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btE_15-9IRw
Watch Lockheed Martin's laser beam system burn drones out of the sk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH6NIazR5pA
'Like a nuclear bomb has gone off' - Lake Ōhau ruined by fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ikwPeumIA
Lake Ōhau blaze raises concerns about management of nearby conservation land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h92miNQv2Lc
First responders describe panic of facing Ōhau fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD0stZaXZK4
Lake Ōhau locals describe devastating fire damage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIRUfewy17w
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Texas Democrats defy arrest, pledge to remain in Washington over voting rights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIeL1pSCr5o