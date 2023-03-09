Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gov. DeSantis Challenges Porn Pushers in Florida Schools
53 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a day ago |

Millions of Americans are fed up with the so-called woke agenda. We know its real name is Marxist Communism. Although citizens are furious about the audacious communist ideology pushed onto American society, few political leaders have the backbone to confront it head-on. It's one thing to tweet a criticism or appear on Fox News to criticize woke-ism, but it's an entirely different thing to directly challenge the radicals who are demanding we accept their crazy agenda.

Thank God we have Gov. Ron DeSantis here in the State of Florida. He is spearheading the political assault against the communist woke agenda. He took on the Disney corporation and won. He has campaigned against local school board members and defeated them. His administration has led the Florida Legislature to pass statewide legislation to restrict the teaching of Communism in Florida schools.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/08/23

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
floridafox newstweetcriticismradicalsconfrontbackbonepolitical leadersdisney corporationgov desantiswoke agendaporn pushersmarxist communismcrazy agendalocal school board members

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket