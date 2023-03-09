Gov. DeSantis Challenges Porn Pushers in Florida Schools

Millions of Americans are fed up with the so-called woke agenda. We know its real name is Marxist Communism. Although citizens are furious about the audacious communist ideology pushed onto American society, few political leaders have the backbone to confront it head-on. It's one thing to tweet a criticism or appear on Fox News to criticize woke-ism, but it's an entirely different thing to directly challenge the radicals who are demanding we accept their crazy agenda.

Thank God we have Gov. Ron DeSantis here in the State of Florida. He is spearheading the political assault against the communist woke agenda. He took on the Disney corporation and won. He has campaigned against local school board members and defeated them. His administration has led the Florida Legislature to pass statewide legislation to restrict the teaching of Communism in Florida schools.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/08/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day