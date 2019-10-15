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The Truth About Extinction Rebellion
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48 views • October 15, 2019
Extinction Rebellion is a "Change Agent" organisation, controlled opposition which is indirectly funded by globalists like George Soros et al, to recruit what they call "useful idiots" to push their agenda to impose global carbon taxes on unwitting populations, allegedly to assuage peoples guilt over their very existence. CO2 is one of the building blocks of life so if they can tax one of those essential life supporting elements then they can literally tax the air that we breathe, and shut down western society.
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