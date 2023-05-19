Depleted Uranium Radioactive Mushroom Cloud Drifting Over Europe

A rumor circulating on the Internet claims that a large radioactive cloud is drifting over Europe. A video of a huge explosion in western Ukraine reportedly shows a mushroom cloud over a depleted uranium storage facility that was hit by Russian missiles. There are reports that radiation levels are rising in the aftermath of the strike. The International Atomic Energy Agency has dismissed the radiation claims as false.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/23





