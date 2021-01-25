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They Opened a Portal Into Another World
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1035 views • January 25, 2021
End Times Productions

They opened a portal and something came through.

This is the story of the Ancient Anasazi People and how it's much stranger than most people realize.

UPDATE: I was going to turn some of this footage and the interview with Tom Horn into a full-length documentary. However, it's been impossible to secure in person interviews, so I am just going to give up on the film for now. This video is an extremely short, and bare-bones version of the documentary i was planning on making. I figured i might as well update the original Chaco Canyon video i made a few years ago and call it good.

I still would love to make a film on the subject, who knows what the future holds.

Thanks for watching!

God Bless you all!!!!

If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.

Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...

Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions

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End Times Productions
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vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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