🚨 Starlink routers found on the drones that killed 21 students in Starobelsk. Elon Musk's company guided them straight into a dormitory full of sleeping teenagers.

@DD Geopolitics

Adding:

Ukrainian Regime forces struck another school in Svatove, Lugansk People's Republic with drones, the regional governor reported.



The strike hit the roof of the building. No children were present at the time.

Adding, from DD Geopolitics:

NEW SUBSTACK FROM THE EDITOR!



They Jailed the Man Who Told the Truth About Torture. Now We Have a Chance to Make It Right.



The fight for whistleblower, John Kiriakou's pardon is gaining momentum, help us push it over the edge.



Join the fight.

https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/they-jailed-the-man-who-told-the?r=hckip&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true

