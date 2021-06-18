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Pharmacists Get $6500 Per Week To Inject You With Death & Is Vitamin D The Most Important Vitamin?
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101 views • June 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Another villain to add to the fake pandemic - https://theamericanreport.org/2021/06/16/chilling-covid-19-origin-clue-obama-biden-science-czar-john-holdrens-77-book-says-biowarfare-lab-leak-potential-manmade-solution-to-population-explosion/
Here's what pharmacists get paid to inject (kill) people - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cvs-pharmacist-quits-job-over-refusal-to-kill-people-with-experimental-covid-shots-blows-the-whistle-video/
The govt created and sponsors BLM & Antifa - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/06/16/does-biden-know-he-just-labeled-antifa-and-blm-as-domestic-terrorists/
FBI conspired to create "insurrection" - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-operatives-were-unindicted-co-conspirators-organizers-capitol-riot-report
FBI is corrupt and needs to go - https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210613/16341146984/fbi-ignored-own-warrant-search-policies-to-seize-millions-peoples-safety-deposit-boxes.shtml
False Flag alien distraction on the horizon - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9694911/Politicians-express-concern-impact-UFOs-national-security-following-briefing.html
Imagine if this was reversed - https://defconnews.com/2021/06/16/shocking-liberal-media-ignores-racially-motivated-shooting-spree/
Another what if this was reversed - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/16/buyers-of-hunter-bidens-art-will-remain-anonymous-sparking-pay-for-play-concerns/
Here is how they avoid criticism - https://reclaimthenet.org/cbc-turns-off-comments-to-reduce-harm/
Nothing they do is ever right, plexiglass makes it worse - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/plexiglass-screens-may-have-no-benefit-and-could-even-increase-covid-transmission-documents-say/ our "experts" are incompetent, inept & fucking stupid
Dumb Bint doesn't know vitamin D prevents all maladies - https://twitter.com/mrtdogg_1/status/1405095256757047297
Vit D Chart #1 - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/vitamin-d.jpg Vit D Chart #2 - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Low-Vitamin-D.jpg
Magnetism put in injections to spread thru body, the remedy? Vitamin D & C - https://welovetrump.com/2021/06/16/confirmed-magnetism-intentionally-added-to-covid-vaccine-to-force-mrna-through-entire-body/
Reporter busted trying to intimidate people to lie for his story - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-just-shared-threatening-texts-from-reporters/
Why isn't everything off limits - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/06/biden-putin-agree-to-start-new-cybersecurity-talks-and-define-off-limits-targets-for-cyber-attacks/
More unexplained internet outages - https://www.theepochtimes.com/websites-of-major-us-airlines-face-outage-downdetector_3862521.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Trump to build 2000 mile hotel on border - https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-announces-he-is-building-1954-mile-long-trump-hotel-along-mexican-border
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1405394052179058696
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Another villain to add to the fake pandemic - https://theamericanreport.org/2021/06/16/chilling-covid-19-origin-clue-obama-biden-science-czar-john-holdrens-77-book-says-biowarfare-lab-leak-potential-manmade-solution-to-population-explosion/
Here's what pharmacists get paid to inject (kill) people - https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cvs-pharmacist-quits-job-over-refusal-to-kill-people-with-experimental-covid-shots-blows-the-whistle-video/
The govt created and sponsors BLM & Antifa - https://issuesinsights.com/2021/06/16/does-biden-know-he-just-labeled-antifa-and-blm-as-domestic-terrorists/
FBI conspired to create "insurrection" - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-operatives-were-unindicted-co-conspirators-organizers-capitol-riot-report
FBI is corrupt and needs to go - https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210613/16341146984/fbi-ignored-own-warrant-search-policies-to-seize-millions-peoples-safety-deposit-boxes.shtml
False Flag alien distraction on the horizon - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9694911/Politicians-express-concern-impact-UFOs-national-security-following-briefing.html
Imagine if this was reversed - https://defconnews.com/2021/06/16/shocking-liberal-media-ignores-racially-motivated-shooting-spree/
Another what if this was reversed - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/16/buyers-of-hunter-bidens-art-will-remain-anonymous-sparking-pay-for-play-concerns/
Here is how they avoid criticism - https://reclaimthenet.org/cbc-turns-off-comments-to-reduce-harm/
Nothing they do is ever right, plexiglass makes it worse - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/plexiglass-screens-may-have-no-benefit-and-could-even-increase-covid-transmission-documents-say/ our "experts" are incompetent, inept & fucking stupid
Dumb Bint doesn't know vitamin D prevents all maladies - https://twitter.com/mrtdogg_1/status/1405095256757047297
Vit D Chart #1 - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/vitamin-d.jpg Vit D Chart #2 - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Low-Vitamin-D.jpg
Magnetism put in injections to spread thru body, the remedy? Vitamin D & C - https://welovetrump.com/2021/06/16/confirmed-magnetism-intentionally-added-to-covid-vaccine-to-force-mrna-through-entire-body/
Reporter busted trying to intimidate people to lie for his story - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-just-shared-threatening-texts-from-reporters/
Why isn't everything off limits - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/06/biden-putin-agree-to-start-new-cybersecurity-talks-and-define-off-limits-targets-for-cyber-attacks/
More unexplained internet outages - https://www.theepochtimes.com/websites-of-major-us-airlines-face-outage-downdetector_3862521.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Trump to build 2000 mile hotel on border - https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-announces-he-is-building-1954-mile-long-trump-hotel-along-mexican-border
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1405394052179058696
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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