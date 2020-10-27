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Your Government is a Terrorist Organisation
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28 views • October 27, 2020
Dr. Vernon Coleman once again lays down the facts and exposes the lies about the hoax Covid-19 disease supposedly caused by a 'new' Coronavirus. The truth is, as the CDC has conceded, the genome for this supposed virus was manufactured by a computer programme! Consequently no test on earth can confirm infection by a specific strain of virus - the actual genome is unknown.
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