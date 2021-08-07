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Rep. Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie MIT 96 Master of Science [18.06.2021]
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21 views • August 07, 2021
#nunya, the full clip: https://twitter.com/hashtag/nunya?src=hashtag_click
U.S. Rep KY4, co-Chair 2A Caucus, greenest member of congress, MIT 93 Bachelor of Science EE, MIT 96 Master of Science
#sassywithmassie #PoliticalScienceDenier
#Swamp massie.house.gov Medlem siden november 2012
3.601 Følger - 214,1 t Følgere
12:55 AM · Jun 18, 2021·Twitter Media Studio
5,043 Retweets - 794 Quote Tweets 12.9K Likes
https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405660367808778243
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405660367808778243
U.S. Rep KY4, co-Chair 2A Caucus, greenest member of congress, MIT 93 Bachelor of Science EE, MIT 96 Master of Science
#sassywithmassie #PoliticalScienceDenier
#Swamp massie.house.gov Medlem siden november 2012
3.601 Følger - 214,1 t Følgere
12:55 AM · Jun 18, 2021·Twitter Media Studio
5,043 Retweets - 794 Quote Tweets 12.9K Likes
https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405660367808778243
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405660367808778243
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