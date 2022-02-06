Canadian Freedom Convoy Updates, GoFundMe Now GiveSendGo 2/6/2022

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Food, family, fun... those are things you will find at this monumental, peaceful protest in Ottawa and many other Canadian outposts. Alberta saw over 300 freedom riders on horseback join the cause to end mandates across this cold north American country. Meanwhile protests continue strong all over the world, as the fire of freedom spreads. Thousands of people in Turin, Italy formed, what has to be one of the world's largest potlucks to protest indoor restaurant rules. Melbourne saw a huge turn-out with thousands watching online. Spain, France, Belgium, even the Netherlands saw farmers ride out in tractors and hundreds of truckers make their way to the capitol. Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/canadian-freedom-convoy-updates-gofundme-now-givesendgo/
Donate to the Truckers here: https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
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