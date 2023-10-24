Rumors of War & Death of Dollar

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
Oct 23, 2023
Kim Yong Un has vowed to boost Russian ties in a recent meeting. 150K Square-Foot Ammunition plant has “mysteriously” exploded in Nebraska. Putin threatens the West with total Nuclear Destruction, leaving “no chance of survival” in the event of a strike. He warned that his “Satan-2” missiles are ready for use in ranting Anti-US speech. This unstoppable 15,880 mph missile is the size of a 14-Storey tower block. In other news, the US conducted a high explosive experiment at a nuclear test site just hours after Russia revoked a ban on atomic weapons testing. Chase has closed 3000 branches and Australia says they will be cashless by the end of 2025.
00:00 - Kim Vows to Boost Russian Ties
01:47 - An Assault on US Infrastructure
06:59 - Putin Threatens West with Nuclear Destruction
12:55 - Vote to De-Ratify Nuclear Test Treaty
14:52 - Mexico Defending Russia
15:30 - North Korea on the Brink of Nuclear War
17:21 - Chase closes Down more Branches
20:30 - Australia to be “Functionally Cashless”
22:19 - Joseph’s Kitchen
