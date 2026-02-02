Ep. 182 "Fighting Cancer Shouldn't Mean Losing Your Home" - Elizabeth Rohaidy

Cancer doesn’t just attack the body it can destroy families financially and emotionally.





In this episode, Elizabeth Rohaidy shares the heartbreaking reality of what happens after a cancer diagnosis: medical bills, lost income, emotional trauma, and the risk of losing everything even with insurance.





This powerful conversation exposes the hidden financial toxicity of cancer, why so many families face bankruptcy, and how community support can make the difference between stability and collapse.





