The thinning of the veil.

A floating ghost like entity is filmed from a car. Micheal Hur relates the story of the demonic entity masquerading as a person haunting a man's house in the US. Firmly command the 'ghost' jinn or poltergeist or orb to leave in Jesus name. A ghost is not what you think it is, they are demonic spirits masquerading as human's, dead relatives or people from different times or ancient guides. Its demonic deception. The Bible tells us -And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. There are no earth bound spirits of man but something else. Nothing else but the name of Jesus, who is God, will rid you of these entities. Rebuke in Jesus name. Demonic entities in orbs. The reality. They are not friendly ghosts. There presence is bad news for you. Rebuke them in Jesus name. Jesus, Yeshua who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose again on the third day and by his blood all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.