This is the second in a two part series on becoming a US National. In our first interview, Roger Sayles gave us an overview of how we have become enslaved in this country and instead of being able to exercise our God-given rights protected in the Constitution, we have been beguiled and offered civil rights, which are restricted. Sadly, through our ignorance, we have consented to this not understanding the difference. We'll continue this discussion and understand how to take back the right political status in order to hold fast to our God-given rights.





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/becoming-a-us-national-triumphing-over-the-us-feudal-system-video/





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