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[Dec 15, 2021] 🚀 EPIC Cigar Walk! [Uncle Vigilante]
DITRH
DITRH
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21 views • February 18, 2022
Made an oral mistake when discussing the snapshot. I said if you hold 100 Epic Cash, you’ll receive 1000 ECR. I wish. Here’s what I meant to say, “If you hold 1000 Epic Cash you will receive 1000 ECR and 1000 ECK.”

Okay, my miscommunication has been fact-corrected. Sorry for the slip of the tongue.

Happens. Hey, these are all a “first take”. Give me an A for effort! 😉
#unclevigilante #epiccash #bitcoin

Join Uncle V on his latest cigar walk where he unpacks the following two special community announcements!

About The Snapshot: https://t.me/EpicCashAnn/124
About Our Roadmap: https://t.me/EpicCashAnn/125
Enjoy the walk!
Cheers.

— Uncle V (t.me/UncleVigilanteLounge)
👇 Please Support Uncle V (with Epic Cash):
vite_cb8d221a0d765acc88ee2a62917e340f23b41ac4ce36ddfd76

WATCH THIS 6-MINUTE VIDEO FIRST! https://youtu.be/kNtYdkEjeII

The EPIC-ness of Epic Cash! https://medium.com/@CptPiX42/the-epic-ness-of-epic-cash-ef341e849dff

Epic Cash - The Perfect Undiscovered Tool for Wealth Accumulation by Captain Pi: https://medium.com/@CptPiX42/epic-cash-the-perfect-undiscovered-tool-for-wealth-accumulation-ea009d054c18

How To Buy Epic Cash (video): https://youtu.be/NVlkK3VcwqI
How To Buy Epic Cash (article): https://epic-cash.com/faq/
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk

Epic Cash Announcements:
https://t.me/EpicCashAnn

Start Your EPIC Journey Here: https://t.me/EpicCash #EpicCash #EpicForEveryone #EpicIntersection #EpicCashCommunity

Claim YOUR Custom Epic Cash Coin! https://t.me/byalix
Get Your EPIC Swag: https://www.epic-swag-store.com/?fbclid=IwAR2VAJt5lir8nTfRNb-75E-BZUJvAEDNhYAFrXF1gFdETlY-wBaBfK8H1Lo

What is Epic Cash? 👉 https://linktr.ee/Epiccash
Why is Epic Cash So Undervalued? https://medium.com/@timfreeman2023/epic-cash-epic-why-is-this-project-so-massively-undervalued-7743db8c233d

How To Buy ECR and EIOU: https://epicenter.epic.tech/investors/

Is Epic Cash a Privacy Coin? https://maxfreeman4.substack.com/p/is-epic-a-privacy-coin

Favorite Summary Video on Epic Cash: https://youtu.be/detz5EVBtUA

EPIC Blockchain Protocol: epic.tech

Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/

Epicentral Information Resources: epicentral.io

Epicenter DAO Blog: https://maxfreeman4.substack.com

Epicenter Core Values: https://maxfreeman4.substack.com/p/epicenter-core-values

Epicenter Roadmap: https://epicenter.epic.tech/roadmap/

Hello World! https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1KaqNx7u2yG-7sVgXzW05cwC1lDZJbd_S20YK3LQKm64/mobilebasic

Why Is Epic Cash The Future Of Money? https://youtu.be/gKdw6Px54U8

How the Banks Bought BTC: https://youtu.be/UYHFrf5ci_g

The Ideal Properties of Cryptocurrency: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48SIANug9NU

Metcalfe’s Law: https://medium.com/pm101/metcalfes-law-and-why-you-should-keep-it-in-mind-9a3b217226fc

Mimblewimble: https://cointelegraph.com/news/what-is-mimblewimble-and-how-does-it-work

Are you a veteran or currently serve? https://t.me/EpicVets

Want MORE Uncle V? https://epic-cash.com/unclev/

Compare Epic To Other Coins: https://thecoinperspective.com/compare/epic-cash?vs=monero

Epic Cash 101: https://epic-cash.com/

Worldwide Epic Translations: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lwJb9sV2T5lTxHDqcwraiSmjZ-w3SVisqLHtYFlAmP0/edit?usp=sharing

Want to TALK Epic Cash? https://t.me/EpicCashLive

Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU

What are people saying about Epic Cash? https://epic-cash.com/freemen/#y

Epic Stats: https://epicradar.tech/

EpicFundMe: https://t.me/EpicFundMe

Epic Cash Community: https://t.me/EpicCash

Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners

Mining for Noobs: https://t.me/miningepicfornoobs

The CLI wallet is the most robust wallet at the moment. I highly recommend following this little tutorial:

https://medium.com/epic-cash/epic-cash-send-and-receive-tutorial-a14945f7798

👇👇 IMPORTANT LINKS - SHARE 👇👇

SUBSCRIBE to https://www.youtube.com/c/UncleVigilante and POUND that LIKE button and NOTIFICATION BELL.

👇Support Uncle V👇
https://epicfundme.com/220-the-uncle-vigilante-show

🖊 Support By Mail 🖊
Uncle Vigilante
10861 Cross Creek Blvd.
P.O. Box 225
Tampa, FL 33647

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/UncleVigilante
Telegram: http://t.me/UncleVigilanteLounge
Twitter: UncleVigilante
Discord: UncleVigilante#0001
Instagram: @zammypup

Email: theunclevigilante (at) gmail

🥇Perpetual Assets Self-Directed IRA LLC: https://www.perpetualassets.com/ira?a_aid=tpitner&;a_bid=eeb815e6

👩‍💻 YouTube Recommendation — The ‘What is Money?’ Michael Saylor Series with Robert Breedlove https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2jAZ0x9H0bRvoNt1xNJWYa9_8_an03h0

VIDEO DISCLAIMER: https://youtu.be/NJfEMjDqvL0

Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH

Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencycryptofinanceinvestmentepicecreckepic cashunclevigilante
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