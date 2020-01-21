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Climate advocate Flannery a ‘symbol of the professional fear-monger’ (MIRRORED)
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72 views • January 21, 2020
Climate advocate Flannery a ‘symbol of the professional fear-monger’ (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/l9_3E3Pt29s
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says outspoken climate change activist Tim Flannery is “the perfect symbol of the death of reason” and “the rise of the professional fear-monger”.
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/l9_3E3Pt29s
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says outspoken climate change activist Tim Flannery is “the perfect symbol of the death of reason” and “the rise of the professional fear-monger”.
Category
News & Politics
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