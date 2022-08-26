City of Death - Ephraim Mattos

After leaving the U.S. Navy SEAL teams in the spring of 2017, Ephraim Mattos, age twenty four, flew to Iraq to join a small group of volunteer humanitarians known as the Free Burma Rangers, who were working on the frontlines of the war on ISIS.



Until being shot by ISIS on a suicidal rescue mission, Mattos witnessed unexplainable acts of courage and sacrifice by the Free Burma Rangers, who, while under heavy machine gun and mortar fire, assaulted across ISIS minefields, used themselves as human shields, and sprinted down ISIS infested streets all to retrieve wounded civilians.





Stronghold Rescue & Relief

https://strongholdrescue.org/