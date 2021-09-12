© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5D Energy Healing Using Jin Shin Murai w/Alexis Brink: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #42
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • September 12, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss one of my favorite topics, energy healing. Now in Buddhism, all 5th dimension and above energy healing is done by source through the people. We’re going to learn more about the Jin Shin Murai method with the President of the Jin Shin Institute, Alexis Brink. Alexis, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Jin Shin is a Japanese healing art that was founded by Jiro Murai. When he tried to make peace with his terminal illness and prepared to die using Zen Buddhist Meditations. Instead of dying, he had his awakening and transformed energy healing. From then on, he taught this healing trade. Can you tell us the process for how the non-local energy from the source moves through the practitioner’s hands and throughout the client’s body?
3. Do the hands heat up? What does the client typically feel? What do you feel when you do it to yourself?
4. Can you demonstrate how we can use our fingers to open up to more life force energy?
5. When all medical routes are exhausted, energy healing is a common outlet to try. What types of cases are common?
6. On the website, it states common issues are anxiety, digestive issues, migraines, and insomnia to name a few. In Buddhism, we recognize these issues as afflictions relying on the outward reality for wellness. Instead, it's recommended to harness inner wellness, and the outer reality will match your new frequency. What are your thoughts on this?
7. Buddhist thangkas always emphasized prevention as the key to overall wellness. What are some coping skills for dealing with challenges in life so that it doesn’t manifest later on into your body?
8. I’ve found that many higher-energy individuals are empathic and take on stress or trauma from society or from others dealing with tough life challenges. Should people set boundaries for personal wellness and detox? Examples?
9. Energy healing is not recognized in modern medicine so health insurance won’t cover it. However, we have made some progress with the acceptance of acupuncture, chiropractic, and some yoga and meditation as forms of wellness offerings. Many other countries in Europe already accept energy healing as part of their preventive healthcare system. Do you see the US insurance companies eventually cover energy healing?
10. There are lots of free courses on the website. The institute is in New York, but you also offer online learning. How will people get the same hands-on tutorship online as compared to the in-person courses?
11. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension society full of a diverse set of energy healers?
To learn more about Jin Shin Institute's courses and offerings, visit: https://www.jinshininstitute.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. Jin Shin is a Japanese healing art that was founded by Jiro Murai. When he tried to make peace with his terminal illness and prepared to die using Zen Buddhist Meditations. Instead of dying, he had his awakening and transformed energy healing. From then on, he taught this healing trade. Can you tell us the process for how the non-local energy from the source moves through the practitioner’s hands and throughout the client’s body?
3. Do the hands heat up? What does the client typically feel? What do you feel when you do it to yourself?
4. Can you demonstrate how we can use our fingers to open up to more life force energy?
5. When all medical routes are exhausted, energy healing is a common outlet to try. What types of cases are common?
6. On the website, it states common issues are anxiety, digestive issues, migraines, and insomnia to name a few. In Buddhism, we recognize these issues as afflictions relying on the outward reality for wellness. Instead, it's recommended to harness inner wellness, and the outer reality will match your new frequency. What are your thoughts on this?
7. Buddhist thangkas always emphasized prevention as the key to overall wellness. What are some coping skills for dealing with challenges in life so that it doesn’t manifest later on into your body?
8. I’ve found that many higher-energy individuals are empathic and take on stress or trauma from society or from others dealing with tough life challenges. Should people set boundaries for personal wellness and detox? Examples?
9. Energy healing is not recognized in modern medicine so health insurance won’t cover it. However, we have made some progress with the acceptance of acupuncture, chiropractic, and some yoga and meditation as forms of wellness offerings. Many other countries in Europe already accept energy healing as part of their preventive healthcare system. Do you see the US insurance companies eventually cover energy healing?
10. There are lots of free courses on the website. The institute is in New York, but you also offer online learning. How will people get the same hands-on tutorship online as compared to the in-person courses?
11. What are your suggestions for building a 5th dimension society full of a diverse set of energy healers?
To learn more about Jin Shin Institute's courses and offerings, visit: https://www.jinshininstitute.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.