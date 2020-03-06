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Pathogens Engineered to Target Specific Ethnic Groups & Races for Earth Cleansing-
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78 views • March 06, 2020
Department of Defense Bio-War Crazy! Targeting Civilians for ethnic cleansings- This is 'old school' tactics- Back to the days of the Pharaohs and their serpent's poisons- Hello and welcome back- Reading the description, thank you- pt3 and I hope that something will help to open minds- Take your care, WesTruther , and Wesley Thompson of YouTube and Facebook- 00094
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