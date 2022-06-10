The US’s Reform of the United Nations Will Completely Separate the East From the West Faction

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https://gnews.org/post/pe69884
A few countries will come together. Then, China and Russia, Iran, Pakistan dictatorship countries will be kicked out. Basically, this is a separation of the east from the west faction, to be separated from the United Nations. Another critical issue here as well, when humanity is facing the future. We are together, anybody that took advantages of today, abused the people, enslaved the people, used slaves, all will be eliminated.