12/2/24 TRUMP FEAST: FBI Patel, Homan: Mayorkas/NGOs, HB/J6 Pardon Deal?, Congress Plandemic Reveal #NoChronister

12/2/24 Trump served a massive blow to the DS Cartel in announcing Kash Patel FBI Director, while Border Czar Homan pledged to go after Mayorkas/Harris, NGO's & Officials responsible for child trafficking & border invasion: treason. Meanwhile, Congress released a 600p report on the Plandemic condemning the WHO, the Biden Admin. health officials and that all procedures were unlawful and shot ineffective & dangerous! Also, weather weapons go mainstream with the announcement of a Weather Control Bureau... Where's Hunter partying tonight? You ARE FREE! Time for Prayer & Action as we give thanks for this incredible opportunity to Revive America!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





TN: Thanks to Ben Garrison, GRRR Grahics! Support his iconic work!

https://grrrgraphics.com/storefront/?vgo_ee=udG9erncL2uEq%2Fg3NegCAU%2FnQp1ciAWRYWlSs468QgE%3D%3ARlZ84dgyQCdQeJ2BCy%2FDlJpSyNSBMXkY





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Hunter Biden Blanket 11 Year Pardon:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/12/01/statement-from-president-joe-biden-11/





Even MSM eviscerates Biden for clear weaponizing of DOJ:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/scott-jennings-torches-cnn-panel-joe-biden-pardoning/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/absolute-sht-bag-venice-beach-landlord-claims-hunter/





TRUMP's post HB pardon comments:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/trump-slams-bidens-corruption-after-hunter-pardon-such/





J6 Prisoners Live X space tonight:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/j6-political-prisoners-react-joe-biden-pardoning-hunter/





Kash Patel, FBI Director!

Watch Government Gangsters, K Patel:

https://warroom.film/product/government-gangsters/





HB pardon/Ukraine/Metabiota/biowarfare:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/its-the-biolabs-stupid-sleepy-joes-hunter-pardon-is-not-about-gun-tax-charges





House Select Committee Final Report on CV19:

https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/





Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!