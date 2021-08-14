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Afghan 'Dancing Boy's' Tell Of Rape, Abuse
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114 views • August 14, 2021
In Afghanistan, impoverished boys are being forced into a life of abuse as a result of bacha bazi – dancing boys – an old practice that sees wealthy or powerful men exploit underage boys
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