Dr. Pete Chambers - EMERGENCY BROADCAST From East Palestine - All May Not Be As It Seems!!!
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago
Donate

Maria Zeee


Feb 20, 2023


Dr. Pete Chambers joins us for an emergency broadcast from the ground near East Palestine to report that not all may be what it seems, even in alternative media.


Dr. Chambers reports residents are being scared into leaving the area due to the smart city agenda planned for East Palestine, with a shock discovery mid-interview by Maria and Dr. Chambers!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a5lzy-dr.-pete-chambers-emergency-broadcast-from-east-palestine-not-all-may-be-wh.html


Keywords
environmentohioland grabemergency broadcastmaria zeeedr pete chamberseast palestinesmart city agendanot as it seemsscared into leaving

