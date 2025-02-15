BACK IN 2019 🚪 A BACKDOOR WAS FOUND IN OUR POWER GRID❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Disrespected Trucker - Every man, woman, and child should know this!!
Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1890464033695817793
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9kcdxo [thanks to https://www.postdiscus.com/2022/03/the-weak-link-how-china-built-in.html 🖲]
Executive order boots "foreign adversaries" from US electric grid over security concerns
White House action implies that China is "creating and exploiting" vulnerabilities in the US power grid. Experts say hardware backdoors have the potential for doing significant damage.
https://www.csoonline.com/article/569417/executive-order-boots-foreign-adversaries-from-us-electric-grid-over-security-concerns.html
https://cbn.com/news/us/cyber-pearl-harbor-how-china-built-backdoor-threat-could-take-down-us-electric-grid
https://www.wsj.com/articles/americas-electric-grid-has-a-vulnerable-back-doorand-russia-walked-through-it-11547137112
https://www.eenews.net/articles/how-trump-grid-orders-ran-aground/
https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/houston-has-a-problem-chinese-backdoor-threatens-next-texas-blackout/
https://www.energy.gov/policy/articles/cyber-threat-and-vulnerability-analysis-us-electric-sector
https://www.forbes.com/sites/llewellynking/2021/01/28/how-the-supply-chain-in-heavy-bulk-power-equipment-is-vulnerable-to-undetected-cyberattack/
https://www.gao.gov/blog/securing-u.s.-electricity-grid-cyberattacks
https://www.vice.com/en/article/the-mysterious-case-of-the-missing-250-ton-chinese-power-transformer/
https://securethegrid.com/chinese-transformer-threat-now-confirmed/