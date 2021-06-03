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Ralph Baric's CV - Links to Fauci, Gates and 'Gain of Function' Research
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71 views • June 03, 2021
From Dr. Naomi Wolf's tweet :
"OMG. Dr Fauci told Congress he hadn’t funded Gain of Function research. @BrianOSheaSPI found what appears to be Dr Ralph Baric’s CV. Ten million from Dr Fauci. Gain of function research. Bat lady. Human infections. Bill Gates. @RandPaul @TuckerCarlson"
Original Source : https://twitter.com/naomirwolf/status/1400338976125243394?s=19
Here is the full CV : https://sph.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/112/2016/09/CV_Ralph_Baric.pdf
"OMG. Dr Fauci told Congress he hadn’t funded Gain of Function research. @BrianOSheaSPI found what appears to be Dr Ralph Baric’s CV. Ten million from Dr Fauci. Gain of function research. Bat lady. Human infections. Bill Gates. @RandPaul @TuckerCarlson"
Original Source : https://twitter.com/naomirwolf/status/1400338976125243394?s=19
Here is the full CV : https://sph.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/112/2016/09/CV_Ralph_Baric.pdf
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