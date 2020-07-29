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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club - controversial & politically incorrect
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10 views • July 29, 2020
Odd Squad members discuss topics such as reverse racism, aliens/UFOs/UAPs, how USA is NOT a corporation, UN-US relations and defunding police goal, ongoing commie coup/riots/BLM/Antifa, Covid/HCQ & Big Tech censorship, noblesse oblige, and so much more.
Recorded July 28, 2020
Tina Foster (aka Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a false flag researcher.
Recorded July 28, 2020
Tina Foster (aka Cynthia) is an attorney and author at Auriga Books. Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and JFK assassination expert.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a false flag researcher.
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