The Most Disturbing Crime You’ve Never Heard of (And It’s Still Happening) - Jan Jekielek, Epoch Times

We sat down with Jan Jekielek, senior editor at The Epoch Times and host of American Thought Leaders, to discuss his upcoming book Kill to Order. Jan lays out the evidence behind allegations of China's forced organ harvesting—why "scheduled" transplant timelines raise red flags, how propaganda and dehumanization enable atrocities, and why this issue matters far beyond China. We also unpack what everyday Americans can do at the federal, state, and local level to push for accountability and end complicity.

Jan Jekielek is a senior editor at The Epoch Times and the host of American Thought Leaders, where he has conducted extensive long-form interviews with policymakers, experts, and dissidents. His reporting often focuses on China, totalitarian systems, and how propaganda and coercion shape societies. Jan is known for translating complex geopolitical and ethical issues into clear, actionable insights for everyday audiences. He is the author of Kill to Order, a book examining allegations of forced organ harvesting and the machinery that makes such abuses possible. Through investigative work and interviews, he has helped elevate human-rights stories that many outlets ignore or downplay.