Tariffs wiping out American farmers on all sides, and farm equipment manufacturers are laying off
264 views • 1 day ago

The trade wars are ripping through the farm economies of the United States and Canada.

High tariffs on fertilizers and equipment are driving up input costs for American farmers, and retaliatory tariffs on US farm crops threaten to extend years of losses.

The farm equipment industry is also getting slammed. Suppliers are attempting to raise prices as a result of tariff-related higher parts costs, but farmers are delaying new purchases.

This is especially notable in Canada, which is the number one export market for American manufacturers of ag equipment.

The North American farm sector is already reeling, as China has enjoyed record wheat harvests, and successfully moved its food supply chains to friendly countries in the BRICS bloc.

Closing scene, Fuxian Lake, Yunnan

----------

Resources and links:

China’s wheat harvest nearly matches last year’s record

https://triviumchina.com/2025/07/11/chinas-wheat-harvest-nearly-matches-last-years-record/

Wheat exports survive China pull-back

https://www.producer.com/markets/wheat-exports-survive-china-pull-back/

American Farm Bureau, Press Release, Additional Tariffs will Take Toll on America’s Farmers

https://www.fb.org/news-release/additional-tariffs-will-take-toll-on-americas-farmers

Reuters, Tariffs throw US, Canadian farm machinery manufacturers into turmoil

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/tariffs-throw-us-canadian-farm-machinery-manufacturers-into-turmoil-2025-04-05/

Bloomberg, Tariffs Are Starting to Squeeze Profits for Trump-Loving Farmers

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-08/tariffs-are-starting-to-squeeze-profits-for-trump-loving-farmers

Farm Progress, Tariffs are starting to squeeze profits for Trump-Loving farmers

https://www.farmprogress.com/farm-business/tariffs-are-starting-to-squeeze-profits-for-trump-loving-farmers

Bloomberg, Soybeans Jump as Trump Urges China to Quadruple US Buying

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-11/trump-says-he-hopes-china-buys-four-times-as-much-us-soybeans

Mirrored - Inside China Business

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
chinatariffsamerican farmersfarm equipment manufacturers
