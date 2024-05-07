CNN host's partner drops DEAD while working out!

Another heart attack while working out. It seems like we've seen this before?

This CNN host is a total lunatic. I went through hundreds of her retarded FB posts for this video. She's been in the hospital too!

Like the others, she pumped the jab intensely! She bragged about her vaccine card, cried about fake covid. Well now her guy is gone. Oh well. Bye.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1548430487&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

https://www.latintimes.com/mari-celeste-arraras-mourning-after-her-romantic-partner-over-decade-dies-suddenly-miami-553732

https://www.hola.com/us-es/celebrities/20210907g25opbhsr3/maria-celeste-arraras-luto-covid19/

Movie clip: For A Few Dollars More

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

