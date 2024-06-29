Putin Issues Urgent Warning: US Preparing Bird Flu False Flag To Sabotage Election

Deep State operatives running America are preparing to unleash a second pandemic to disrupt the 2024 election and blame the bioweapon release on Russia or another adversary, according to urgent information issued to the world by Russia at a military press conference.

Russia has uncovered US plans to release an avian bioweapon false flag before the November election, allowing the Biden administration to declare a state of emergency and lockdown the nation, roll out Bill Gates’ new bird flu vaccine, and send non-compliant citizens to secret new detention facilities currently under construction in all 50 states.

As prosecutors close in, the global elite are more desperate than ever, and according to the Kremlin, the world must be on high alert, refuse to be distracted, and question everything the Biden administration says and does as the globalists shift into high gear before the election which they know Biden cannot win, but which they cannot afford to lose.

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/