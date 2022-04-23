🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 23rd April 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue a special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the night, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 11 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 7 strong points and areas of manpower and military equipment concentration. As a result of the strikes, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 2 companies of personnel, 25 armored vehicles and motor cars. Also, 3 depots of missile and artillery weapons were destroyed near Chervonnoe.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 66 military assets of Ukraine during the night.



▫️Among them: 3 command posts, 58 areas of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment concentration, as well as 3 missile and artillery weapons depots near Alexandrovka, Komar and Bogatyr.



Missile troops and artillery performed 1,098 firing tasks during the day.



▫️As a result of the strikes, 3 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed near Chuguev, 3 anti-aircraft missile system Osa-AKM on the outskirts of Barvenkovo, 16 depots of weapons and military equipment, as well as 33 command posts of Ukrainian units.



▫️919 strong pointss and areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 124 firing positions of Ukrainian artillery were hit.



▫️Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down in the air by Russian air defence means near Novaya Dmitrovka, Kharkov region.



▫️Also during the night, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 over Novaya Zarya, Nikolaev region.



▫️In the Chernobayevka area, crews of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and cannon complexes shot down 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles and 3 multiple launch rocket projectiles in the air.



📊In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 141 aircraft, 110 helicopters, 538 unmanned aerial vehicles, 261 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 274 multiple rocket launchers, 1,075 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,311 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.



Source @MoD Russia