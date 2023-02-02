https://gettr.com/post/p2733jjfa10

1/31/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 73: “It is freezing outside, but the passion burns in our hearts!” The 2nd generation of our fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers' Movement expressed his true feelings towards the peaceful protests, and he encouraged more young fellows to come to the frontline and spread the truth of the evil CCP!

#voluntaryandpeacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





1/31/2023 对邪恶说不第73天：”虽然天寒地冻，但我们心中的激情却在燃烧！” 爆二代战友讲述了对和平抗议的真实感受，并鼓励更多年轻人站出来传播中共的邪恶真相！

#自发和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建





