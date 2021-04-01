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1/4/2021 Miles Guo: It’s not January 20th yet, never give up, and don’t give up on Twitter yet, Twitter is still one of the most important battlefields to take down the CCP!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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220 views • January 11, 2021
1/4/2021郭先生直播：1月20号还没到呢，不要动不动就放弃，推特还是咱们重要的灭共阵地！
1/4/2021 Miles Guo: It’s not January 20th yet, never give up, and don’t give up on Twitter yet, Twitter is still one of the most important battlefields to take down the CCP!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy