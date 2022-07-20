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HOW TO REMOVE (SOME) OF THE (DANGEROUS) GRAPHENE OXIDE (UNDISCLOSED VAX INGREDIENT) FROM THE BODY..?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1387 views • July 20, 2022

(world orders review)================

How to REMOVE (some) of the (dangerous) GRAPHENE OXIDE

(undisclosed special ingredient / special sauce) from THE BODY ?

[by BUILDING GLUTATHIONE 1ST & EMF AWARE HABITS FOR ALL]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeJlAnnGa2QV/ [SHARE]

================

(WOR) Videos: The Exposé summaries the work by La Quinta Columna' Ricardo Delgado on the subject of graphene poisoning, the bodies natural response; and the need for proper glutathione levels in the body, in the fight against heavy metal (and mental), composite oxide or other body poisoning artifacts. Like GRAPHENE. A brief consideration is also given to the concept of Orgone Energy (natural healing energy) developed initially by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. Presenting also some striking comparative blood work results in the age of cov-id and 'vaccination'.

================

(channel link) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

1. The Exposé on July 15, 202 How to remove Graphene Oxide, the dangerous & undisclosed ingredient in COVID Vaccines, from the body. https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/

Give Support The Exposé @ https://expose-news.com/we-need-your-support/

2. VAX-Scene Outre by Alantheir001

sub over @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/

=============


👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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