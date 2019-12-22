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5G Madness - Clip 12 ---- With Insider Information
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51 views • December 22, 2019
Whistle Blower and former program "insider" exposes how a dose of chemical or biological aerosol can be sprayed on people, then a microwave like 5G be targeted on that same population and cause death. This process is patented, and it's legal according to "Public Law 105-85" and others. This clip is from The Chemtrail Song (official version)
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