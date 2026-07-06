The Lies Never Stop

Communists Do Not Share Your Morality — They Lie, You Pay The Price

* Power without accountability makes lying easy.

* When leaders never face the consequences of their deception, the people are the ones left paying the price.

* The political class has no problem abandoning the truth.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (5 July 2026)



https://youtu.be/-LFRKub8SwA