Purpose of the New Revelation thru Jakob Lorber...Jesus explains ❤️ Heavenly Gifts thru Jakob Lorber-720p

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mirror YT channel - DE & EN Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG2hKKeQLiEf4JG_pi6spbA/videos
(where many other videos with NR excerpts read in German or English)
Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
Note: this channel does not support any other messages or channels promoted by the authors of the previous videos (such as 'Love letters from Jesus', Bertha Dudde, 'The Third Testament', referred also on jesus-comes.com)., with the exception with this that presents the messages of the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, considering that the other ones are disputable and do not genuinely show full compatibility with the Bible and the New Revelation.
See also: Brochure - NEW REVELATION - ABOUT TRUE AND FALSE PROPHETS https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20TRUE%20AND%20FALSE%20PROPHETS%20-%20ed%201.pdf
DISCERNING BETWEEN THE TEACHINGS COMING FROM PEOPLE WHO PRETEND TO BE INSPIRED BY GOD
https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Discerning-Between-True-and-False-Teachings.pdf