Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Purpose of the New Revelation thru Jakob Lorber...Jesus explains ❤️ Heavenly Gifts thru Jakob Lorber-720p
11 views
channel image
The New Revelation
Published 18 days ago |

mirror YT channel - DE & EN Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG2hKKeQLiEf4JG_pi6spbA/videos

(where many other videos with NR excerpts read in German or English)

Ref: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

Note: this channel does not support any other messages or channels promoted by the authors of the previous videos (such as 'Love letters from Jesus', Bertha Dudde, 'The Third Testament', referred also on jesus-comes.com)., with the exception with this that presents the messages of the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, considering that the other ones are disputable and do not genuinely show full  compatibility with the Bible and the New Revelation.

See also: Brochure - NEW REVELATION - ABOUT TRUE AND FALSE PROPHETS    https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20TRUE%20AND%20FALSE%20PROPHETS%20-%20ed%201.pdf

DISCERNING BETWEEN THE TEACHINGS COMING FROM PEOPLE WHO PRETEND TO BE INSPIRED BY GOD

https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Discerning-Between-True-and-False-Teachings.pdf

Keywords
prophecysecond comingend timeapokalypsenew revelationlorber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket