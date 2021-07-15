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WEDNESDAY JULY 14 2021 EPIC COURT HEARING FOR OUR WORLD
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18687 views • July 15, 2021
This is an epic moment for our world....
The world is waking as quickly as it can the people to massive truth...
It is in this moment we must not waiver in our commitment to each other...
We must step away from all our acting roles and simple see the enemy...
The Enemy is ignorance... which light shatters now coming forth...
We must have this simple conversation on mass...
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
The world is waking as quickly as it can the people to massive truth...
It is in this moment we must not waiver in our commitment to each other...
We must step away from all our acting roles and simple see the enemy...
The Enemy is ignorance... which light shatters now coming forth...
We must have this simple conversation on mass...
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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